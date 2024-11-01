Bioxyne Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited has announced the issuance of 12 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain its workforce. This move could be of interest to investors tracking Bioxyne’s growth and employee engagement strategies.

