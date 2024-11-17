Bioxyne Limited Announces AGM Venue Change and Expansion Plans

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) has announced a change in venue for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, now to be held at RSM Australia Boardroom in Sydney on November 21, 2024. The company, known for its focus on health and wellness products, continues to expand its Breathe Life Sciences subsidiary, which operates across multiple international markets in the field of alternative therapeutics and investigational medicines. Investors may find this an opportune moment to examine Bioxyne’s strategic positioning in the consumer health sector.

