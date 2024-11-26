Bioxyne Limited Announces AGM Success with Key Resolutions

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and approval of performance rights and placement shares. These outcomes signal robust shareholder support and may influence the company’s strategic direction in the financial markets.

