Bioxyne Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 21, 2024, at 4:00 pm AEDT in Sydney. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions and vote on resolutions, with proxy voting available in advance. Investors in Bioxyne are encouraged to participate and make informed decisions.

