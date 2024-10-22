Bioxyne Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 21, 2024, at 4:00 pm AEDT in Sydney. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions and vote on resolutions, with proxy voting available in advance. Investors in Bioxyne are encouraged to participate and make informed decisions.

For further insights into AU:BXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.