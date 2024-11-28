Bioxyne Limited Addresses ASX Price Query Compliance

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited has responded to a price query from the ASX, confirming that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain recent trading activity in its securities. The company assures compliance with ASX Listing Rules, including continuous disclosure obligations. Bioxyne’s board has authorized the responses provided to the ASX.

