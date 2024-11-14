BioXcel Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (32c), consensus (48c)

Reports Q3 revenue $214,000, consensus $1.33M. “Our focus continues to be the clinical development of BXCL501,” said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI). “We are advancing our SERENITY At-Home trial to pursue the near-term growth opportunity for treating acute agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the outpatient setting. At the same time, we are progressing with our TRANQUILITY In-Care trial planning for Alzheimer’s-associated agitation. We are driven by the needs of patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers, as well as the market-expansion potential of our lead neuroscience asset.”
