BioXcel Therapeutics Reports 33% Enrollment in SERENITY At-Home Trial for IGALMI® Label Expansion, Topline Data Expected in 2025

BioXcel Therapeutics announces 33% enrollment in SERENITY At-Home trial evaluating BXCL501 for agitation treatment, with data expected mid-2025.

BioXcel Therapeutics announced that it has achieved 33% enrollment in its 200-patient SERENITY At-Home trial, a pivotal Phase 3 study assessing the safety of BXCL501, an orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, for treating agitation linked to bipolar disorders or schizophrenia at home. The study, which aims to submit a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the label of IGALMI®, is collecting safety data from participants self-administering the treatment during agitation episodes over a 12-week period, with topline data expected in the second half of 2025. The trial has opened nearly all sites and focuses on patient safety and effective data collection, addressing a significant gap given the lack of FDA-approved therapies for acute agitation treatment in home settings.

Significant progress in the SERENITY At-Home trial with 33% enrollment completed, indicating effective patient recruitment and operational efficiency.

Potential for a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) submission to expand the label of IGALMI®, which may provide new treatment options for patients in the at-home setting.

Over 23 million annual episodes of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the U.S. create a substantial market opportunity for IGALMI® if approved for at-home use.

Topline data is not expected until the second half of 2025, indicating a significant wait for stakeholders for results related to the potential market expansion of IGALMI®.

The SERENITY At-Home trial is still in the early stages of enrollment, with only 33% of the target 200 patients enrolled, suggesting potential challenges in recruitment that may delay the study.

Concerns raised in the press release regarding the drug's safety could impact physician acceptance and patient confidence in IGALMI®, particularly for at-home use, where monitoring is limited.

What is the SERENITY At-Home trial?

The SERENITY At-Home trial is a Phase 3 study evaluating BXCL501's safety for treating agitation at home.

When will topline data be available?

Topline data for the SERENITY At-Home trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

How many patients are enrolled in the SERENITY trial?

As of now, 67 patients have been enrolled in the SERENITY At-Home trial.

What is IGALMI® used for?

IGALMI® is used for the acute treatment of agitation in adults with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

What are the primary objectives of this trial?

The primary objective is to evaluate the safety of a 120 mcg dose of BXCL501 in patients at home.

$BTAI Insider Trading Activity

$BTAI insiders have traded $BTAI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD I STEINHART (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,108 shares for an estimated $4,398 .

. FRANK YOCCA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,960 shares for an estimated $4,342 .

. JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,208 shares for an estimated $4,012 .

. MATTHEW T. WILEY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,487 shares for an estimated $3,598 .

. VINCENT O'NEILL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $3,209 .

. VIMAL MEHTA (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,099 shares for an estimated $2,498.

$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Data to support potential sNDA submission for label expansion of IGALMI









®









in the home setting









Topline data expected in second half of 2025







NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced it has reached 33% enrollment in its 200-patient SERENITY At-Home trial. The pivotal Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate the safety of BXCL501, the Company’s investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, in the at-home setting for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia. Topline data results, which are expected in the second half of 2025, are intended to support a potential supplemental new drug application (sNDA) submission to expand the label of the FDA-approved IGALMI



®



(dexmedetomidine) sublingual film.





“We are pleased with the timely progress of our SERENITY At-Home trial,” said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics. “It marks the first at-home trial of BXCL501, evaluating the lowest approved dose of IGALMI — 120mcg — with safety as the primary objective. Nearly all trial sites have opened and are actively enrolling patients. We are leveraging our extensive trial experience with BXCL501 and are working closely with our clinical research organization and principal investigators to optimize patient enrollment and data collection.”







SERENITY At-Home Trial Progress









67 patients have been enrolled



23 clinical trial sites have been opened



A Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) planned to assess safety











An estimated 23 million annual episodes of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia occur in the at-home setting annually in the U.S.





1-3







.



However, there are no FDA-approved therapies for the acute treatment of agitation in this setting.





Additional information on the SERENITY At-Home trial is included in a



corporate presentation



in the Investors section of the Company’s website:



bioxceltherapeutics.com



.







About the SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 Trial







The SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety of a 120 mcg dose of BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the home setting. The trial is enrolling 200 patients with a history of agitation episodes residing at home either alone or with caregivers/informants. Patients will self-administer 120 mcg of BXCL501 or placebo when agitation episodes occur over the 12-week trial period, with safety data (adverse events) collected during the trial. Patients or caregivers/informants will complete a modified global impression of severity (mCGI-S) and a clinical global impression of change (mCGI-C) two hours after dosing as an exploratory endpoint to evaluate use in the outpatient setting.







About IGALMI



®



(dexmedetomidine) sublingual film









INDICATION







IGALMI



®



(dexmedetomidine) sublingual film is a prescription medicine, administered under the supervision of a health care provider, that is placed under the tongue or behind the lower lip and is used for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder I or II in adults. The safety and effectiveness of IGALMI has not been studied beyond 24 hours from the first dose. It is not known if IGALMI is safe and effective in children.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









IGALMI can cause serious side effects, including:











Decreased blood pressure, low blood pressure upon standing, and slower than normal heart rate, which may be more likely in patients with low blood volume, diabetes, chronic high blood pressure, and older patients.



IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint.







IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint.





Heart rhythm changes (QT interval prolongation)



. IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations.







. IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations.





Sleepiness/drowsiness



. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI.







. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI.





Withdrawal reactions, tolerance, and decreased response/efficacy



. IGALMI was not studied for longer than 24 hours after the first dose. Physical dependence, withdrawal symptoms (e.g., nausea, vomiting, agitation), and decreased response to IGALMI may occur if IGALMI is used longer than 24 hours.













The most common side effects



of IGALMI in clinical studies were sleepiness or drowsiness, a prickling or tingling sensation or numbness of the mouth, dizziness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and low blood pressure upon standing.





These are not all the possible side effects of IGALMI. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.







Patients should tell their healthcare provider about their medical history



, including if they suffer from any known heart problems, low potassium, low magnesium, low blood pressure, low heart rate, diabetes, high blood pressure, history of fainting, or liver impairment. They should also tell their healthcare provider if they are pregnant or breastfeeding or take any medicines, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Patients should especially tell their healthcare provider if they take any drugs that lower blood pressure, change heart rate, or take anesthetics, sedatives, hypnotics, and opioids.





Everyone is encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit





www.fda.gov/medwatch





or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also contact BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-201- 1088 or





medinfo@bioxceltherapeutics.com





.





Please see full





Prescribing Information





.







About BXCL501







Outside of its approved indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as IGALMI



®



(dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.







About





BioXcel





Therapeutics,





Inc.







BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit



bioxceltherapeutics.com



.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to: the Company’s planned advancement of its SERENITY program; the expected enrollment in the Company’s Serenity At Home Trial; release of topline data in the second half of 2025; the submission of an sNDA to expand the label of IGALMI; the DSMB meeting for the Serenity At Home Trial; the clinical advancement of BXCL501; the potential to bring new treatment options to patients, and statements regarding the Company’s operational progress. When used herein, words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: its limited operating history; its incurrence of significant losses; its need for substantial additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; the impact of the reprioritization; its significant indebtedness, ability to comply with covenant obligations and potential payment obligations related to such indebtedness and other contractual obligations; the Company has identified conditions and events that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; its limited experience in drug discovery and drug development; risks related to the TRANQUILITY and SERENITY programs; its dependence on the success and commercialization of IGALMI



®



, BXCL501, BXCL502, BXCL701 and BXCL702 and other product candidates; the number of episodes of agitation and the size of the Company’s total addressable market may be overestimated, and approval that the Company may obtain may be based on a narrower definition of the patient population; its lack of experience in marketing and selling drug products; the risk that IGALMI or the Company’s product candidates may not be accepted by physicians or the medical community in general; the Company still faces extensive and ongoing regulatory requirements and obligations for IGALMI; the failure of preliminary data from its clinical studies to predict final study results; failure of its early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; its ability to receive regulatory approval for its product candidates; its ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; its novel approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on EvolverAI; the significant influence of and dependence on BioXcel LLC; its exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; its reliance on third parties; its ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; impacts from data breaches or cyber-attacks, if any; risks associated with the increased scrutiny relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; risks associated with federal, state or foreign health care “fraud and abuse” laws; and its ability to commercialize its product candidates, as well as the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors section of the Company’s website at





www.bioxceltherapeutics.com





. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Contact





Information









Corporate/Investors







BioXcel Therapeutics









Erik Kopp









1.203.494.7062







Media







Russo Partners









David Schull









1.858.717.2310





Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.





IGALMI



®



is a registered trademark of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.







