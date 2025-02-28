BioXcel Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BioXcel Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after a sustained increase in stock price.

Quiver AI Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement after receiving notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department. The company had previously been notified on September 16, 2024, that it failed to meet the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, BioXcel needed to maintain the minimum bid price for at least 12 consecutive trading days, a requirement that was met on February 26, 2025. BioXcel utilizes artificial intelligence to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience, with a focus on leveraging approved drugs and data to identify new therapeutic uses.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement, which is crucial for its continued listing on the exchange.

This compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) helps to enhance investor confidence in BioXcel Therapeutics' financial stability and governance.

Maintaining the minimum closing bid price for 12 consecutive trading days indicates improvements in the company's stock performance and market perception.

Potential Negatives

The company previously failed to comply with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement, indicating potential financial instability.

Regaining compliance is a reaction to an existing issue rather than a demonstration of growth or success, potentially reflecting ongoing challenges.

Continued scrutiny from Nasdaq might create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's stock performance and market stability.

FAQ

What is BioXcel Therapeutics known for?

BioXcel Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company using artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience.

When did BioXcel regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements?

BioXcel regained compliance on February 26, 2025, after meeting the minimum closing bid price requirement.

What was the previous compliance issue with Nasdaq?

The company was notified on September 16, 2024, for failing to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share.

What does Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) require?

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

How does BioXcel develop its medicines?

BioXcel's approach involves leveraging existing approved drugs and big data to identify new therapeutic indications using machine learning.

$BTAI Insider Trading Activity

$BTAI insiders have traded $BTAI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD I STEINHART (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,108 shares for an estimated $4,398 .

. FRANK YOCCA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,960 shares for an estimated $4,342 .

. JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,208 shares for an estimated $4,012 .

. MATTHEW T. WILEY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,487 shares for an estimated $3,598 .

. VINCENT O'NEILL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $3,209 .

. VIMAL MEHTA (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,099 shares for an estimated $2,498.

$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





As previously disclosed, on September 16, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 12 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on February 26, 2025.







About





BioXcel





Therapeutics,





Inc.







BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit



bioxceltherapeutics.com



.







