BioXcel Therapeutics price target lowered to $5 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to $5 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm reduced sales forecasts for BXCL501 with the company’s strategic reprioritization focusing on clinical development and ablated commercial infrastructure.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BTAI:
- BioXcel Therapeutics announces DOD grant to UNC to fund study of BXCL501
- Bioxcel Therapeutics Senior VP Wiley Transitions to Consultant
- Bioxcel Therapeutics Announces Restructuring and Leadership Changes
- BioXcel announces clinical prioritization of late-stage BXCL501 programs
- BioXcel Therapeutics announces initiation of SERENITY Phase 3 trial
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.