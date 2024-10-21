BioXcel Therapeutics price target lowered to $5 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to $5 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm reduced sales forecasts for BXCL501 with the company’s strategic reprioritization focusing on clinical development and ablated commercial infrastructure.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BTAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.