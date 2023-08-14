BioXcel Therapeutics Falls On Wider Q2 Loss, Job Cut

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares are falling more than 44 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior year. Further, the company said it will reduce its workforce by 50 percent from 190.

The quarterly loss was $53.52 million or $1.83 per share compared to loss of $37.67 million or $1.35 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $4.01, down 45.80 percent from the previous close of $7.40 on a volume of 4,002,339.

