News & Insights

Markets
BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Falls On Wider Q2 Loss, Job Cut

August 14, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares are falling more than 44 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior year. Further, the company said it will reduce its workforce by 50 percent from 190.

The quarterly loss was $53.52 million or $1.83 per share compared to loss of $37.67 million or $1.35 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $4.01, down 45.80 percent from the previous close of $7.40 on a volume of 4,002,339.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.