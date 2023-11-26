BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 13.49 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 263.36% from the latest reported closing price of 3.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.02%, a decrease of 59.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.47% to 11,948K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,706K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 56.15% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,048K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing a decrease of 27.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 84.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 668K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 47.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 86.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 444K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 59.74% over the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

