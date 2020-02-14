BioXcel Therapeutics' (BTAI) Journey From $7 To $41 In Less Than A Year

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) touched an all-time high of $41.51 in early trading today and are currently up over 55% at $36.

BTAI was trading around $7 when we first alerted readers to this stock on March 8, 2019.

BioXcel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

The most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline is BXCL501, which is under a phase III program dubbed SERENITY, consisting of two phase III studies for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Topline data from both the phase III trials, known as SERENITY I and SERENITY II, are expected in mid-2020.

BXCL501 is also under a phase Ib/II study for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with dementia. Topline results are expected in mid-2020.

A phase Ib/II trial of BXCL501 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms, dubbed RELEASE, is also expected to be initiated soon.

Next up in the pipeline is BXCL701, which in combination with Merck's Keytruda, is under a phase Ib/II trial in treatment-emergent Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (tNEPC). Data read-out from this trial is expected in the first half of 2020.

The stock has been hitting new highs, and with a couple of catalysts lined up for this year, it would be interesting to see how this trend pans out in the coming months.

