BioXcel Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTAI

In trading on Thursday, shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BTAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.91, changing hands as low as $45.76 per share. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.77 per share, with $71.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.25.

