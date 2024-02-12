BioXcel Therapeutics Announces FDA's Fast Track Designation For Investigation Of BXCL701

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) announced the FDA has designated as a Fast Track development program for the investigation of BXCL701 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of patients with metastatic small cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer with progression on chemotherapy and no evidence of microsatellite instability.

Vincent O'Neill, Chief of Product Development and Medical Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics, said: "Following the positive survival results from our Phase 2 trial that we reported at the end of last year, we look forward to further discussing the registration path at an upcoming meeting with the FDA."

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics are up 14% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.