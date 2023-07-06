BioXcel Slides 11%

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares are down more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade. There have been no corporate announcements to influence the stock movement today. The stock touched a year-to-date low on June 29 as there were concerns about the safety of its Alzheimer's therapy.

Currently, shares are at $9.89, down 11.60 percent from the previous close of $11.21 on a volume of 10,381,141.

