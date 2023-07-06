News & Insights

Markets
BTAI

BioXcel Slides 11%

July 06, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares are down more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade. There have been no corporate announcements to influence the stock movement today. The stock touched a year-to-date low on June 29 as there were concerns about the safety of its Alzheimer's therapy.

Currently, shares are at $9.89, down 11.60 percent from the previous close of $11.21 on a volume of 10,381,141.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.