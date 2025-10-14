BioTech
BioXcel Reports Results From Correlation Study Related To Efficacy Outcomes From SERENITY Trial

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) announced positive results from the correlation study related to exploratory efficacy outcomes from the SERENITY At-Home trial. The company said the results demonstrated a strong correlation between the clinician assessments and the patient or caregiver rated outcomes, providing support for using mCGI-S to assess efficacy in the outpatient setting. The results, along with the data from the SERENITY At-Home trial, will be included in the sNDA submission that is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

"We are pleased with the strong and significant correlation observed with clinician assessment for both patients and informants, providing support for our exploratory efficacy outcomes in the SERENITY At-Home study," said Dusan Kostic, Senior Vice President Medical Affairs and Clinical Development.

