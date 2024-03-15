BioXcel Gets European Patent For Sublingual Dexmedetomidine To Treat Agitation In Dementia Patients

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Friday said the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted patent covering a range of sublingual dosage forms of dexmedetomidine including films, wafers, and tablets to treat agitation in people with dementia.

"The patent aligns with our focus on expanding our patent portfolio for BXCL501 into Europe, and, together with the United States and Japan, extends our BXCL501 franchise patent protection to three major markets. We believe this represents a strong foundation to potentially expand our commercialization of BXCL501 into additional geographies, if approved," said Vimal Mehta, CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had recently allowed patent application to method of treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease using the oromucosal administration of dexmedetomidine.

