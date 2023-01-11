BioXcel Announces Promising Data From Phase 2 Trial Of BXCL701 Combination In Rare Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) announced promising top-line data from its Phase 2 trial of BXCL701, the company's investigational, oral innate immune activator, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in small cell neuroendocrine metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (SCNC) patients.

"We are pleased that BXCL701 in combination with pembrolizumab has demonstrated an encouraging response rate in this difficult-to-treat cancer with no currently approved FDA therapies," said Vincent O'Neill, Chief R&D Officer, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics.

BXCL701 is currently being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. BXCL701 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in four indications: acute myelogenous leukemia, pancreatic cancer, stage IIb to IV melanoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

