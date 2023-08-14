News & Insights

US Markets
BTAI

BioXcel announces job cuts to focus on agitation related treatment

August 14, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2

Aug 14 (Reuters) - BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O said on Monday it will reduce its workforce to 80 employees from about 190, as the drugmaker shifts its focus to treatments for agitation.

The company said it will prioritize development of its drug BXCL501, being evaluated for use in at-home settings for treatment of agitation related to schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and in patients with mild-to-moderate dementia due to probable Alzheimer's disease.

Shares of the company were halted during premarket trading.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.