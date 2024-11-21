BioXcel announces common stock and warrants offering, no amount given

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock, and, in lieu thereof to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock. The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the SERENITY At-Home trial, prepare for the initiation of the TRANQUILITY In-Care trial, working capital and general corporate purposes. Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed public offering.

