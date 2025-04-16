BioVie Initiates SUNRISE-PD Clinical Trial Assessing Bezisterim In Early Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - BioVie Inc. (BIVI) on Wednesday announced the initiation of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD clinical trial, evaluating bezisterim or NE3107 in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease or PD who have not yet been treated with levodopa or other dopamine-based therapies.

The trial is assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of bezisterim—an anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing oral candidate—on both motor and non-motor symptoms of PD.

The first patient has been enrolled, with topline data expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

The SUNRISE-PD trial is one of the few Parkinson's disease studies to incorporate a decentralized hybrid design, enabling remote participation through in-home assessments supervised via telemedicine, making the trial more accessible to patients across geographic regions.

"Based on strong results from our earlier PD trial, this study aims to evaluate bezisterim earlier in disease progression," said Cuong Do, BioVie's President and CEO. "It also lays the foundation for potential registrational studies."

The trial will randomize approximately 60 patients to receive either bezisterim or placebo over a 12-week double-blind phase, with at-home nurse visits and remote neurologist supervision for participants choosing the decentralized model.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Davis Phinney Foundation, and The Parkinson's Foundation are supporting patient recruitment, and BioVie confirmed the study is fully funded as of November 2024.

Bezisterim is a BBB-penetrant, non-immunosuppressive compound that targets inflammatory and metabolic dysfunctions linked to PD progression. The compound is also being studied for Alzheimer's disease and long COVID.

Currently, BIVI is trading at $0.85 up by 4.13 percent on the Nasdaq.

