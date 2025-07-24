BioVie Inc. Presents Promising Phase 3 Study Results for Bezisterim in Alzheimer’s Disease at WCAG-2025

BioVie presented data on bezisterim's effects on biological aging and inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease at a recent conference.

BioVie Inc. announced the presentation of promising findings on its drug candidate, bezisterim, at the 2nd World Conference on Aging and Gerentology in Rome. The results from a Phase 3 study in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease indicated that bezisterim significantly decelerated biological aging, with treated patients showing reductions in biological age across multiple metrics. In addition to its anti-aging effects, bezisterim also modulated inflammatory gene expression and improved various metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers, such as fasting glucose and cholesterol levels. This suggests that bezisterim may target complex biological pathways associated with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. BioVie continues to explore bezisterim's potential for enhancing healthspan in aging individuals, alongside ongoing clinical trials for conditions like Parkinson’s Disease and long COVID.

BioVie presented significant findings on bezisterim's ability to decelerate biological aging in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s Disease during a prominent international conference, highlighting its potential as a groundbreaking treatment.

The Phase 3 study results indicated that bezisterim-treated patients showed measurable improvements in biological age compared to the placebo group, with notable age deceleration across multiple biological clocks.

Bezisterim demonstrated positive modulation of inflammatory gene expression and significant improvements in metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers, suggesting broad therapeutic benefits beyond just Alzheimer’s Disease.

The company is exploring further clinical studies and indications for bezisterim, signaling ongoing commitment to research and development in areas like neurodegeneration and long COVID, which may expand its market reach.

Despite presenting potentially positive findings about bezisterim, the study's small sample size (only 33 blood samples analyzed) raises questions about the generalizability and robustness of the results.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that caution investors about potential risks and uncertainties, which could affect the company's future financial stability and ability to raise capital.

The extent of the claimed benefits of bezisterim, such as significant improvements in cognitive function and inflammation markers, relies heavily on statistical significance in p-values, which warrants careful scrutiny and could lead to skepticism in the scientific community.

What is Bezisterim and how does it work?

Bezisterim is an orally bioavailable modulator of inflammation and insulin-sensitizer that targets epigenetic-driven age deceleration.

What were the main findings from the Phase 3 study on Bezisterim?

The study found significant age deceleration in Alzheimer’s patients treated with Bezisterim compared to placebo, along with improvements in inflammatory biomarkers.

How does Bezisterim affect Alzheimer's Disease?

Bezisterim modulates TNFα-driven inflammation, potentially helping to restore homeostasis and significantly impacting cognitive and inflammatory gene expression.

What other conditions can Bezisterim potentially treat?

Bezisterim may also be effective for Parkinson’s Disease, long COVID, and advanced liver diseases.

Is Bezisterim safe for patients?

Clinical trials have shown Bezisterim to have a favorable safety profile and no immunosuppressive effects.

Full Release

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, presented "Bezisterim Decreases Biological Age Acceleration in Alzheimer's Disease" at the



World Conference on Aging and Gerentology



(WCAG-2025) in Rome, Italy July 14-15, 2025.





As the body ages, a natural process called DNA methylation occurs and adds "methyl" groups to the surface of DNA. Accumulated methylation has the impact of interfering with how DNA is decoded and thus has been shown to impact a wide range of diseases, including age-related cognitive impairment and dementia,



Parkinson's disease,



various forms of cancers,



cardiovascular disease,



COPD and respiratory disease,



chronic kidney disease,



inflammatory bowel disease,



sepsis,



and many others.





The extent of DNA methylation can be measured by various “biological clocks” to assess a person’s “biological age,” which may be different from a person’s chronological age (i.e., years since birth). The difference is considered to be age acceleration or deceleration. The enzyme DNA methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) plays a key role in driving the methylation of DNA, and TNFα-driven inflammation has been shown to increase DNMT3A’s activity and thus DNA methylation of many different genes.





Bezisterim modulates TNFα-driven inflammation and is believed to help reestablish homeostasis and small changes in many genes at the same time. An analysis of the Company's Phase 3 NM101 study (



NCT04669028



) evaluating bezisterim in patients with mild-to-moderate probable Alzheimer's Disease (AD) assessed 33 blood samples of patients treated with bezisterim (n = 17) and placebo (n = 16) revealed:









Biological aging.



After 30 weeks of treatment, bezisterim-treated patients experienced significant age deceleration compared to placebo-treated patients on all biological clocks assessed, including −3.16 years for SkinBloodClockAge (p = 0.036), −4.12 years for PhenoAge (p = 0.048), −1.38 years for GrimAge (p = 0.148), −4.24 years for Hannum clock (p = 0.015), and −3.77 years for InflammAge (p = 0.050).



After 30 weeks of treatment, bezisterim-treated patients experienced significant age deceleration compared to placebo-treated patients on all biological clocks assessed, including −3.16 years for SkinBloodClockAge (p = 0.036), −4.12 years for PhenoAge (p = 0.048), −1.38 years for GrimAge (p = 0.148), −4.24 years for Hannum clock (p = 0.015), and −3.77 years for InflammAge (p = 0.050).





Inflammatory gene expression.



Bezisterim appeared to modulate gene expression of dozens of genes in the inflammatory cascade (e.g., NFkB, MAP, JNK), resulting in reduced expression of inflammatory cytokines, including TNFα, IL-6, and IL-17.



Bezisterim appeared to modulate gene expression of dozens of genes in the inflammatory cascade (e.g., NFkB, MAP, JNK), resulting in reduced expression of inflammatory cytokines, including TNFα, IL-6, and IL-17.





Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease.



Bezisterim appeared to have potentially beneficial modulation of many of the genes associated with aging and AD pathophysiology as identified by the National Institute on Aging’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Alzheimer’s Disease (AMP-AD) Consortium.



Bezisterim appeared to have potentially beneficial modulation of many of the genes associated with aging and AD pathophysiology as identified by the National Institute on Aging’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Alzheimer’s Disease (AMP-AD) Consortium.





Metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers.



Bezisterim appeared to modulate many genes associated with carbohydrate metabolism, glycolysis, and Type 2 diabetes. Bezisterim-treated patients also experienced significant improvements from baseline on metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers compared to those treated with placebo, including -8.5 mg/dL on fasting glucose (p=0.036), -15 mg/dL in cholesterol (p=0.049), and -90.5 pg/mL in MCP (p=0.007). Bezisterim-treated patients also experienced improvements in methylation of genes associated with carbohydrate metabolism, glycolysis, and Type 2 diabetes pathophysiology.







“The research community has grown accustomed to looking at one or a few genes as the driving factor behind disease,” said Christopher Reading, PhD, Senior Vice President of BioVie’s Alzheimer’s Program. “Our experience with bezisterim suggests that AD may be much more complicated, and that disease physiopathology may involve dozens of genes that work in tandem through biochemical cascades to affect disease. These data suggest the potential to target epigenetic-driven age deceleration as a treatment for AD and other neurodegenerative diseases of aging. We are conducting ongoing studies to further explore these intriguing findings and considering whether bezisterim might help everyone improve healthspan in normal aging.”





Bezisterim is a unique, stabilized version of Beta AET, a naturally occurring brain metabolite of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which has demonstrated decreased metabolic inflammation activity in humans, but that naturally decreases with age. Beta AET itself cannot be taken in oral form, a major limitation that Bezisterim overcomes. Unlike its naturally occurring counterpart, Bezisterim is metabolically stable, orally available, and able to cross the blood-brain barrier. It has demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects through inhibition of NF-kappa B, a central mediator of inflammation, and has shown insulin-sensitizing properties. Notably, Bezisterim is not immunosuppressive, and has demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profiles across in-vivo clinical trials in AD and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).







About Bezisterim







Bezisterim (NE3107) is an orally bioavailable, blood-brain barrier (BBB)-permeable modulator of inflammation and insulin-sensitizer. In addition, it is not immunosuppressive and has a low risk of drug-drug interaction. By binding to ERK and selectively modulating NFκB activation and TNF-α production, BioVie believes that bezisterim may offer clinical improvements in several disease indications, including AD, PD and long COVID.





In PD, BioVie is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 2



SUNRISE-PD



clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of bezisterim on motor and non-motor symptoms in patients who have not been treated with carbidopa/levodopa, with topline data expected in late 2025 or early 2026. A previous Phase 2 study of bezisterim in PD (NCT05083260) completed in 2022, and data presented at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders in Gothenburg, Sweden in March 2023, showed significant improvements in “morning on” symptoms and clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of bezisterim and levodopa versus patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events.





In long COVID, we believe bezisterim has the potential to reduce neurological symptoms, including fatigue and cognitive dysfunction. Persistently circulating viral spike proteins are believed to trigger TLR-4 driven activation of NFκB and the subsequent expression of inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, TNF, IFNg). BioVie’s Phase 2



ADDRESS-LC



study, is a randomized (1:1), placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in approximately 200 patients to evaluate the safety, tolerability and potential efficacy of 3 months of treatment with bezisterim to reduce the neurocognitive symptoms associated with long COVID, including difficulty concentrating or remembering things (“brain fog”) and fatigue.





In AD, BioVie conducted and reported efficacy data on its Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate bezisterim in patients who have mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04669028) in 2023. Results of a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing bezisterim-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from AD.







About BioVie Inc.







BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (AD, PD and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-κB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFκB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit



www.bioviepharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.











For Investor Relations Inquiries:









Chuck Padala





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







chuck@lifesciadvisors.com











For Media Inquiries:









Melyssa Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations







mweible@elixirhealthpr.com









