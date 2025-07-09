BioVie Inc. Presents Promising Data on Bezisterim's Effects on Aging and Neurodegeneration at World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference

BioVie Inc. presented findings on bezisterim's potential in aging and Alzheimer’s treatment at the ARC-2025 conference.

Quiver AI Summary

BioVie Inc. presented research on its drug candidate bezisterim at the 7th World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference in Vienna, highlighting its potential effects on aging and neurodegeneration. Unlike traditional Alzheimer’s treatments focusing on single gene products, bezisterim modulates inflammation to impact multiple gene expressions, suggesting it may alter biological aging. Results from a Phase 3 study indicated that bezisterim-treated patients experienced significant deceleration in biological aging compared to a placebo group. Significant improvements were also observed in metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers. Bezisterim is a orally bioavailable compound with anti-inflammatory properties and shows promise for treating Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, and long COVID. The company is conducting ongoing studies to explore bezisterim's efficacy in these conditions, emphasizing its unique ability to target underlying mechanisms of neurodegeneration and promote healthspan in aging individuals.

Potential Positives

BioVie presented significant findings about bezisterim's potential benefits for aging and neurodegeneration at a notable international conference, enhancing its visibility in the scientific community.

Data from the Phase 3 NM101 study indicate that bezisterim treatment led to notable improvements in biological aging metrics compared to placebo, suggesting its efficacy in potentially slowing age-related cognitive decline.

Bezisterim demonstrated significant improvements in metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers, indicating not only its therapeutic benefits for Alzheimer’s disease but also potential impacts on overall health in aging populations.

Potential Negatives

Despite presenting promising data on bezisterim, the press release highlights that the company is still in the clinical-stage, which may raise concerns about the drug's market readiness and overall company stability.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty regarding the company's ability to raise sufficient capital and successfully conduct clinical studies, introducing significant risks to investors.

The reliance on data from small sample sizes in Phase 3 and earlier studies may raise questions about the robustness and generalizability of the findings presented in the release.

FAQ

What is bezisterim and how does it work?

Bezisterim is an orally bioavailable drug that modulates inflammation and insulin sensitivity, targeting aging and neurodegenerative diseases.

What recent study was presented by BioVie at the ARC-2025 conference?

BioVie presented findings on bezisterim's epigenetic effects on aging and neurodegeneration at the 7th World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference.

How does bezisterim affect biological aging in Alzheimer's patients?

Treatment with bezisterim showed significant reductions in biological age across multiple validated epigenetic clocks compared to placebo.

What are the potential benefits of bezisterim for Parkinson’s disease?

Bezisterim may improve motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's patients, with ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials assessing its efficacy.

How is BioVie addressing long COVID with bezisterim?

BioVie’s ADDRESS-LC study is evaluating bezisterim's efficacy in reducing neurocognitive symptoms associated with long COVID.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CARSON CITY, Nev., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, presented “Bezisterim Epigenetic Effects on Aging and Neurodegeneration” at the 7th



World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference



(ARC-2025) taking place in Vienna, Austria, July 9th –10th, 2025.





Unlike historical approach to Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) treatment that focuses on changing one gene product (e.g., amyloid, p-Tau) at a time, bezisterim modulates inflammation and is believed to help reestablish homeostasis and small changes in many genes at the same time. The data suggest that bezisterim may alter biological age by anti-inflammatory epigenetic modifications. Epigenetic biomarkers can measure “Epigenetic Age Acceleration” (EAA), which is defined as the difference between observed biological age as measured by DNA methylation and the chronological age (i.e., years since birth).





An analysis of the Company’s Phase 3 NM101 study (



NCT04669028



) evaluating bezisterim in patients with mild-to-moderate probable AD assessed 33 blood samples of patients treated with bezisterim (n = 17) and placebo (n = 16) using five validated epigenetic “biological” clocks that analyze genes linked to aging, as well as age-related inflammatory markers. In this analysis, treatment with bezisterim demonstrated:









Biological Aging Effects.



After 30 weeks of treatment, the average difference between the placebo and bezisterim groups was −3.16 years for SBCAge (p = 0.036), −4.12 years for PhenoAge (p = 0.048), −1.38 years for GrimAge (p = 0.148), −4.24 years for Hannum clock (p = 0.015), and −3.77 years for InflammAge (p = 0.050). The various “biological clocks” measure the extent of age deceleration



1



advantage bezisterim-treated patients have compared to those treated with placebo.



After 30 weeks of treatment, the average difference between the placebo and bezisterim groups was −3.16 years for SBCAge (p = 0.036), −4.12 years for PhenoAge (p = 0.048), −1.38 years for GrimAge (p = 0.148), −4.24 years for Hannum clock (p = 0.015), and −3.77 years for InflammAge (p = 0.050). The various “biological clocks” measure the extent of age deceleration advantage bezisterim-treated patients have compared to those treated with placebo.





Gene modulation effects.



Bezisterim-treated patients experienced decreased activation of various genes associated with inflammatory kinase cascades, aging and cognition, leading to potentially beneficial changes in aging and AD pathophysiology.



Bezisterim-treated patients experienced decreased activation of various genes associated with inflammatory kinase cascades, aging and cognition, leading to potentially beneficial changes in aging and AD pathophysiology.





Metabolic and inflammatory biomarker effects.



Bezisterim-treated experienced significant improvements from baseline on metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers compared to those treated with placebo, including -8.5 mg/dL on fasting glucose (p=0.036), -15 mg/dL in cholesterol (p=0.049), and -90.5 pg/mL in MCP (p=0.007). Bezisterim-treated patients also experienced a decrease in carbohydrate metabolism, glycolysis, and Type 2 diabetes pathophysiology.











“Biological aging is the single greatest risk factor for the development of dementia, and we believe our work with bezisterim represents a promising strategy to target the underlying mechanisms of neurodegeneration,” said Christopher Reading, PhD, Senior Vice President of BioVie’s Alzheimer’s Program. “We are honored to share these data that may illuminate bezisterim’s potential to target epigenetic-driven age acceleration as a treatment for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases of aging. We are conducting ongoing studies to further explore these intriguing findings and how bezisterim may help everyone improve healthspan in normal aging.”





Bezisterim is a unique, stabilized version of Beta AET, a naturally occurring brain metabolite of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating activity in humans, but that naturally decreases with age. Beta AET itself cannot be taken in oral form, a major limitation that Bezisterim may address. Unlike its naturally occurring counterpart, Bezisterim is metabolically stable, orally available, and able to cross the blood-brain barrier. It has demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects through inhibition of NF-kappa B, a central mediator of inflammation, and has shown insulin-sensitizing properties. Notably, Bezisterim is not immunosuppressive, and has demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profiles across in-vivo clinical trials in AD and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).







About Bezisterim







Bezisterim (NE3107) is an orally bioavailable, blood-brain barrier (BBB)-permeable modulator of inflammation and insulin-sensitizer. In addition, it is not immunosuppressive and has a low risk of drug-drug interaction. By binding to ERK and selectively modulating NFκB activation and TNF-α production, BioVie believes that bezisterim may offer clinical improvements in several disease indications, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and long COVID.





In Parkinson’s disease, BioVie is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 2



SUNRISE-PD



clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of bezisterim on motor and non-motor symptoms in patients who have not been treated with carbidopa/levodopa, with topline data expected in late 2025 or early 2026. A previous Phase 2 study of bezisterim in Parkinson’s disease (NCT05083260) completed in 2022, and data presented at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders in Gothenburg, Sweden in March 2023, showed significant improvements in “morning on” symptoms and clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of bezisterim and levodopa versus patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events.





In long COVID, bezisterim has the potential to reduce neurological symptoms, including fatigue and cognitive dysfunction. Persistently circulating viral spike proteins are believed to trigger TLR-4 driven activation of NFκB and the subsequent expression of inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, TNF, IFNg). BioVie’s Phase 2



ADDRESS-LC



study, is a randomized (1:1), placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in approximately 200 patients to evaluate the safety, tolerability and potential efficacy of 3 months of treatment with bezisterim to reduce the neurocognitive symptoms associated with long COVID, including difficulty concentrating or remembering things (“brain fog”) and fatigue.





In Alzheimer’s disease, BioVie conducted and reported efficacy data on its Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate bezisterim in patients who have mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04669028) in 2023. Results of a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing bezisterim-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.







About BioVie Inc.







BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (AD, Parkinson’s disease and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-κB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFκB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit



www.bioviepharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.











For Investor Relations Inquiries:









Chuck Padala





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







chuck@lifesciadvisors.com











For Media Inquiries:









Melyssa Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations







mweible@elixirhealthpr.com









1



Defined as the difference between observed biological age as measured by DNA methylation and the chronological age (i.e., years since birth).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.