BioVie Inc. Appoints Dr. Amy S. Chappell and Kameel D. Farag to Board of Directors

BioVie Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Amy S. Chappell and Mr. Kameel D. Farag to its Board of Directors.

BioVie Inc. has announced the appointments of Dr. Amy S. Chappell and Mr. Kameel D. Farag to its Board of Directors, enhancing the company's leadership as it advances its clinical programs for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Dr. Chappell, a seasoned expert in clinical neuroscience and drug development, has significant experience from her tenure at Eli Lilly & Co. and as CMO at Solaxa Inc. Mr. Farag, with a strong background in biotech and finance, has previously driven growth at Aspen Neuroscience and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Their expertise is expected to support BioVie as it progresses its drug candidate bezisterim through Phase 2 trials targeting early Parkinson’s disease and long COVID, alongside ongoing developments for Alzheimer’s disease and liver-related conditions. The company is experiencing momentum following promising research presentations and the initiation of its long COVID trial.

Potential Positives

Appointment of two experienced professionals, Amy S. Chappell, MD, FAAN, and Kameel D. Farag, to the Board of Directors enhances the company's strategic vision and operational excellence in drug development.

Dr. Chappell's extensive background in clinical neuroscience and drug approval processes can bolster BioVie’s credibility and efficiency in advancing its drug candidates.

Mr. Farag's proven track record in biotech finance and growth strategy may significantly aid BioVie in securing investments and preparing for future clinical developments.

Recent promising data on bezisterim presented at a major conference indicates potential for significant advancements in neurodegenerative disease treatment.

Potential Negatives

The company might face challenges in successfully raising sufficient capital, which could hinder its ability to fund clinical trials and achieve its objectives.

There are risks associated with obtaining regulatory approval for its product candidates, and any failure could significantly impact the company's future.

Backward-looking statements warn that actual results may vary materially from the company's expectations, highlighting uncertainty around its ability to execute on its development plans.

FAQ

What recent appointments were made at BioVie Inc.?

BioVie Inc. announced the appointments of Amy S. Chappell, MD, FAAN, and Kameel D. Farag to its Board of Directors.

What is Amy Chappell's experience in drug development?

Amy Chappell has decades of experience in clinical neuroscience and played key roles in multiple FDA drug approvals at Eli Lilly.

What achievements does Kameel Farag have in biotech?

Kameel Farag has a proven track record in scaling biotech companies and successfully securing over $150 million in financing.

What is bezisterim and what conditions does it target?

Bezisterim is a drug candidate targeting early Parkinson’s disease, long COVID, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease.

What is the purpose of BioVie Inc.'s BIV201 drug candidate?

BIV201 is an orphan drug candidate aimed at reducing complications in patients with liver cirrhosis and ascites.

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced the appointment of Amy S. Chappell, MD, FAAN, and Kameel D. Farag to its Board of Directors.





“Amy and Kameel each bring an extraordinary combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and hands-on experience developing and commercializing therapies in complex neurological and chronic diseases,” said Cuong Do, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BioVie Inc. “As BioVie continues to advance bezisterim through Phase 2 trials for early Parkinson’s disease and long COVID, and plans the next steps in clinical development in our Alzheimer’s disease and ascites programs, their expertise will be invaluable in achieving our mission of transforming the treatment of these devastating conditions.”





Dr. Chappell brings decades of experience in clinical neuroscience and drug development. Over a 25-year career at Eli Lilly & Co., she played a central role in developing and gaining US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for multiple central nervous system (CNS) indications, including for Cymbalta® in fibromyalgia and musculoskeletal pain. She later served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Eliem Therapeutics, assisting it through a successful initial public offering (IPO) and advancing programs in epilepsy and mood disorders. Currently, as CMO of Solaxa Inc., she oversees clinical development of novel therapies for ataxia and nerve repair. Dr. Chappell holds numerous patents, has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and presentations, and remains a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.





Mr. Farag is a proven biotech and global finance executive with a track record of scaling companies through transformational growth. Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and head of business operations at Aspen Neuroscience, he oversaw tripling the company’s headcount, secured over $150 million in financing, built manufacturing infrastructure, and prepared the company for clinical data and a potential future public offering. He previously served as SVP of Finance at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Regional CFO for Amgen’s international business, where he helped expand ex-US presence, double regional revenues and build global operational capabilities. His strategic leadership and capital markets expertise will help guide BioVie through its next phase of development.





These appointments come at a time of growing momentum for BioVie. The Company recently



published



and presented promising data on bezisterim’s potential to slow or reverse biological aging and neurodegeneration at the



7th World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference



. BioVie also recently initiated its



ADDRESS-LC



Phase 2 long COVID trial and continues to drive patient-focused clinical innovation with the



SUNRISE-PD



Parkinson’s study.







About BioVie Inc.







BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-κB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFκB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit



www.bioviepharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. 3Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise suficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports led by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.











For Investor Relations Inquiries:









Chuck Padala





Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC







chuck@lifesciadvisors.com











For Media Inquiries:









Melyssa Weible





Managing Partner, Elixir Health Public Relations







mweible@elixirhealthpr.com





