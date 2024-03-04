News & Insights

BioVie Announces Pricing Of Its Best Efforts Public Offering - Quick Facts

March 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - BioVie Inc. (BIVI) announced the pricing of its best efforts public offering of 21 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 10.5 million shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.00 per share and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be approximately $21 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is anticipated to close on March 6, 2024.

