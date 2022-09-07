Markets
BioVie Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 2 Trial Of NE3107 To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage company BioVie Inc. (BIVI) announced Wednesday topline results from an investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of NE3107 for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

AD research has largely focused on Amyloid Beta (Ab) and phospho-tau (p-tau) for decades and has resulted in a large number of trials targeting these mechanisms.

NE3107 is the only molecule in this group that is pursuing a two-pronged approach targeting both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance.

The trial measured changes in cognition through verbal and visual test procedures, changes in biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and inflammation that can be measured in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) and serum samples, and with functional magnetic resonance imaging techniques in patients before and after treatment with 20 mg of NE3107 twice daily for 3 months.

Initial results showed that the measurements for most patients improved with NE3107 treatment, although mild cognitive impairment (MCI)/mild AD patients showed greater change.

A large proportion of MCI/mild AD patients in the trial showed improvements as evidenced by an increase of the GRoC scale after treatment with NE3107 compared to baseline.

