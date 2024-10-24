News & Insights

BioVie Announces $6 Million Stock Offering and Placement

October 24, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

An update from BioVie ( (BIVI) ) is now available.

BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company, has announced a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, pricing 2,667,000 shares of its common stock at $2.25 per share, with unregistered warrants allowing purchase of additional shares at $2.12 each. This deal, facilitated by ThinkEquity, aims to raise approximately $6 million before expenses, with proceeds earmarked for working capital and corporate purposes. The offering is set to close around October 24, 2024, pending customary conditions.

