BioVie Announces $6 Million Stock Offering and Placement

BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company, has announced a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, pricing 2,667,000 shares of its common stock at $2.25 per share, with unregistered warrants allowing purchase of additional shares at $2.12 each. This deal, facilitated by ThinkEquity, aims to raise approximately $6 million before expenses, with proceeds earmarked for working capital and corporate purposes. The offering is set to close around October 24, 2024, pending customary conditions.

