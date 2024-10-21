BioVie 4.443M share registered direct offering priced at $1.50

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. All of the shares of common stock and associated warrants are being offered by the company. ThinkEquity acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIVI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.