BioVie 1.15M share registered direct offering priced at $2.83

BioVie (BIVI) announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 1,146,000 shares of its common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $2.83 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $3.2M, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. All of the shares of common stock and associated warrants are being offered by the company. The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about October 29, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ThinkEquity is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

