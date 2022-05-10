Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bioventus first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Crawford, vice president of investor relations.

Dave Crawford -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Bioventus 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. With me this morning is Ken Reali, CEO; and Mark Singleton, senior vice president and CFO.

Ken will begin his remarks with a review of the first quarter highlights and his thoughts on the current market environment. He will conclude his remarks with an update on our progress of our 2022 priorities. Mark will then provide further detail on our first quarter results and conclude with an update on our full year guidance. We will finish the call with Q&A.

10 stocks we like better than Bioventus Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bioventus Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

A presentation for today's call is available on the investors section of our website, bioventus.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A Risk Factors in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2021, as well as our most recent 10-Q filed with the SEC. You are not -- you are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws.

This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We generally refer to these non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release on the investor relations portion of our website at bioventus.com. Now I'll turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your interest in Bioventus. We are off to a strong start to the year and continue to build on our momentum. It was fantastic to see the activity, excitement, and interest for the new Bioventus at our booth during the recent American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, or AAOS convention in Chicago, as we highlighted our expanded portfolio of Misonix surgical products, along with our peripheral nerve stimulation therapy acquired through Bioness, which complement our existing call points.

Along those lines, we are extremely proud of the way that our entire organization continues to strengthen our long-term outlook, and we are looking forward to building on this momentum in 2022. Bioventus has continued to progress against our 2022 priorities. CartiHeal received PMA approval in March. And while market conditions last week forced us to cancel our initial funding plan to finance the pending acquisition, we are pursuing alternative financing options and evaluating the rational feasibility of the acquisition, considering these financing alternatives.

It's a difficult financing environment, and our goal is to try and find a possible alternative that will maximize stakeholder value in the near and long term. We are also very proud of our performance during the quarter as we continued to execute on our strategic goals and drive growth despite a number of headwinds, which included impacts related to the ongoing hospital staffing shortages as well as omicron-related challenges faced by our surgical solutions business in January. Moving to our results. revenue increased 43% during the first quarter to $117 million, including organic growth of 9%, despite some continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across pain treatments, we saw double-digit revenue growth, driven by continued market share gains by our single-injection Durolane therapy and our three-injection Gelsyn therapy. We remain well-positioned to take advantage of the shift toward single and three-injection treatments for osteoarthritic new pain. Durolane and Gelsyn each represent roughly 20% share of the single and three-injection markets, respectively, with significant room for additional growth in the coming years for both therapies as they increase market penetration. In addition, as you may recall, last year, the AAOS highlighted that high molecular weight, cross-linked hyaluronic treatments, such as Durolane, showed statistically significant improvement in certain knee osteoarthritis patients.

Durolane possesses the highest molecular weight of single-injection therapies available, which produces the longest residence time in the joint and an extended half-life strengthening our competitive position within the HA market. Meanwhile, our five-injection therapy, Supartz, maintains its leading share of approximately 40%. As the only company with a portfolio of HA products across single-, three-and five-injection therapies, we have held the No. 2 position in the HA market and look to become the market leader over the coming years.

As many of you may already be aware, reimbursement for HA may soon shift from wholesale acquisition cost to average selling price in the coming months. Given the sales mix of our HA portfolio, we don't believe that this new pricing dynamic will fundamentally impact our overall growth opportunity. However, it is possible we may see some variability over the coming quarter or two as customers adjust their ordering patterns. Turning to surgical solutions.

As I mentioned, omicron-related disruptions limited elective procedures early in the quarter, reducing growth to the high single-digit range. These disruptions also impacted revenue from Misonix during the quarter. As a reminder, these disruptions only impact approximately 25% of our total business. That said, we were encouraged by the sequential monthly improvement that we saw over the course of the quarter and finished March strong.

Despite the macro environment challenges, we continue to execute and innovate within surgical solutions. As an example, we are very proud of our progress with the launch of OsteoAMP Flowable, our injectable allograft bone graft substitute solution, which remains a contributor to our momentum in this vertical. Restorative therapy revenue generated double-digit growth underpinned by the Misonix wound therapy business and our advanced rehabilitation business, which has continued to perform well since we acquired it last March. Finally, our international segment grew 82% on a reported basis, driven by our Bioness and Misonix acquisitions; and 11% on an organic basis, driven primarily by continued strength in Durolane.

Mark will discuss our guidance shortly, but even amid improving market conditions and elective procedure volumes, we continue to see some impact from the ongoing hospital staffing challenges where reports estimate there are nearly 400,000 fewer healthcare workers than before the pandemic. We expect these disruptions to continue over the next few months, but we believe that conditions will begin to trend toward a normal environment in the second half of the year. Now I'd like to update you on our 2022 priorities. As I highlighted earlier, we are off to a great start to the year and remain focused on our execution across our key priorities, for 2022.

Our first priority is to achieve double-digit organic growth for the year through the continued strong execution of our commercial organization. During the quarter, we saw progress across all 3 of our key growth areas. In pain treatments, we continue to enhance our market access through contracting with payers and recently signed a new exclusive contract with Cigna for Durolane, and is one of two providers for three-shot therapy, in our case, Gelsyn. Within surgical solutions, we have seen a strong reception to the initial rollout of our new BoneScalpel Access used in minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

And in restorative therapies, our positive clinical trial results for TheraSkin have helped gain additional payer coverage, boosting coverage to three out of the four largest commercial plans, which will -- which we will look to further expand. Our second priority is to complete the integrations of our recent acquisitions while delivering on our cost synergy commitments and leveraging our enhanced scale to accelerate sales. With the Bioness integration completed, we are making meaningful progress toward integrating Misonix. As a reminder, the integration is largely focused on corporate functions and manufacturing operations and requires minimal commercial integration.

We remain on track for it to be completed next year and to deliver $20 million in cost synergies by the end of 2023. Besides the realization of cost synergies, our combined commercial teams continue to leverage our enhanced scale and customer relationships to accelerate sales growth. We already have seen initial wins from cross-training our Misonix sales team on our bone graft substitutes portfolio. Misonix's sales team has historically focused on urban and teaching hospitals which defers from the Bioventus sales approach that is more focused on suburban hospitals.

In recent months, we have made inroads into major teaching and urban hospitals, and expect to further leverage these Misonix customer relationships. In addition, we recently hosted our first surgical solutions mobile lab event, where we're able to introduce surgeons to the complete Bioventus surgical solutions portfolio. Our scale enables these enhanced training and marketing efforts to reach potentially new customers for our Misonix BoneScalpel. Our third and final priority for the year centers on the potential acquisition of CartiHeal, which we believe is a revolutionary and game-changing device for multitudes of patients suffering from me knee osteoarthritis and osteochondral defects.

As I mentioned earlier in my remarks, on March 29th, CartiHeal received PMA approval from the FDA. And on April 4th, we exercised our option to purchase the remaining interest in CartiHeal. We are now exploring alternative options to finance this transaction. Given the increase in debt to finance CartiHeal, we will pause on further M&A activity until we return to the upper end of our targeted range of net debt to adjusted EBITDA of three to four times.

We expect to achieve this by the end of 2023, primarily through increased EBITDA achieved through double-digit sales growth and margin expansion, as well as free cash flow generation. It is important to note that we feel very strongly about the Bioventus business, our ability to drive double-digit growth for the foreseeable future and create meaningful stakeholder value. This is the case whether or not we complete the CartiHeal acquisition. In conclusion, we continue to build momentum as we execute on our growth strategy and drive further market penetration across our three customer-focused verticals.

I am confident we will deliver on cost synergies from our acquisitions and enhance our growth profile by leveraging scale and commercial infrastructure to deliver consistent double-digit growth. Now I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Singleton -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone. Let me start by saying that I'm honored to be a part of the Bioventus team. This is an exciting time for the organization, and I have enjoyed getting to know everyone over the last month as I've come up to speed on all of our opportunities. In my short time here, I've been impressed with the talented team and the dedication to delivering on the company's growth initiatives, as well as the commitment to successfully integrating recent acquisitions.

I look forward to partnering with Ken and the rest of the executive leadership team to accomplish our 2022 priorities and execute the strategy in place. Now let me begin with a review of our first quarter results. Revenue of $117 million increased 43% compared to the prior year. We saw a nine percentage point increase from organic revenue, along with a 34 percentage point increase related to the acquisitions of Bioness and Misonix.

We were able to deliver sales within our original plan despite hospital utilization being negatively impacted by the omicron variant and the ongoing effects of staffing shortages, which is a testament to our diversified portfolio and strong execution of our commercial teams. Our sales performance drove adjusted EBITDA of $7 million. Across pain treatments, we grew 25%, driven by 23 percentage points of organic growth across our HA portfolio and a two percentage point contribution from our PMS products, which we acquired from Bioness. Durolane and Gelsyn products continue to capture market share across a single- and three-injection therapy, respectively.

In surgical solutions, we grew 68%. We saw eight percentage points of organic growth across the bone graft substitutes, which was impacted by the delays in elective procedures due to omicron and staffing issues that I previously highlighted. The first quarter included a 60 percentage point contribution from the Misonix surgical portfolio. Finally, across restorative therapies, we delivered 57% growth.

Sales of the Bioness advanced rehabilitation portfolio and Misonix wound business contributed 36 and 39 percentage points, respectively. Moving down the income statement. Adjusted margin of 76% was down 320 basis points compared to the prior year. The decline in gross margin can be attributed to lower gross margins from our recent acquisitions.

Overall, adjusted operating expenses increased $56 million, driven by costs related to Bioness and Misonix when compared to the prior year. In addition, the prior year benefited from a decrease in expenses of $25 million related to the change in fair market value of accrued equity-based compensation associated with our IPO closing price. Now turning to our bottom line financial metrics. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $7 million, compared to $11 million from the prior year.

Higher sales volume was offset by higher operating costs related to our acquisition of Misonix and a return to more normal travel cadence for our sales teams. Adjusted operating income decreased $2 million from $33 million in the prior year. As previously mentioned, the decrease in equity compensation drove the reduction. Adjusted net income totaled $3 million, compared to $33 million a year ago, and we earned $0.04 of adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. We ended the quarter with $27 million of cash on hand and $368 million of debt outstanding, which included a $15 million draw on our revolving credit facility at the end of first quarter. Operating cash flow represented an outflow of $21 million for the quarter. As we discussed on our prior earnings call, cash flow for the quarter was impacted by annual bonus payments to our employees and payment of the majority of our annual insurance premiums, which represented a cash outflow of $18 million.

Neither of these payments will occur again until next year. In addition, we had a onetime payment of $11 million to former Bioventus employees, which related to our stock plan prior to our IPO. We anticipate cash flow to be positive for the remainder of the year as earnings accelerate and the large outflows in the first quarter do not repeat. This pattern is consistent with our historical quarterly phasing.

Finally, let me provide an update on our 2022 guidance. Based on current trends in our business, we are reaffirming the net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance we provided on March 10th. We continue to expect net sales to be in the range of $545 million to $565 million, including Bioness and Misonix. The midpoint of our guidance reflects double-digit organic growth for the year.

For the year, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $94 million and $107 million. As a reminder, we plan to provide you with full year earnings guidance once we complete the financing and acquisition of CartiHeal. In closing, I am honored to be a part of Bioventus team and I am excited to pursue the numerous opportunities across our business. We continue to execute on our growth initiatives and maintain our top-line momentum while completing the integration of Misonix.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Alex Nowak with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is now open.

Alex Nowak -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. Good morning, everyone. It looks like we have about 9% organic growth this quarter. Just maybe expand on that bridge to get to the double-digit growth that you're expecting for the full year? How much of that is an electric procedure recovery? How much of that is integrating all the acquired business together? And maybe kind of give us some -- may be a highlight on April and May, just how like procedures are trending.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Well, a lot of it is really the elective procedures that were curtailed in the early part of the quarter that we did see accelerate as we went through the quarter as hospitalizations declined. So we see that has historically has been a 20% driver of growth for us, and we do see that returning as we progress through the year. That will be certainly put us over the top on the double-digit growth analysis.

As far as the current trends in the business, as mentioned on the call, we do see an acceleration in our business as we progress through the first quarter and that was really all aspects of our business, by the way. But particularly in the surgical solutions area, as you mentioned in your question, we've continued to see that play out as hospitalizations have decreased. Now the one aspect to that, that we also talked about is the staffing issues in hospitals, and that is a real issue, about 400,000 less healthcare workers that are not in the system supporting surgeries and so forth that existed before the pandemic. We are hopeful and really see that trend improving based on the numbers we look at as we progress through the year.

Why does that matter? Because that aspect of it increases the proficiency of surgeons and the number of cases they can do on a daily and weekly basis. That will obviously drive revenue as well. So we look at that as really a function, going back to your first question, as surgical solutions returning to double-digit growth.

Alex Nowak -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

That's helpful. We've also seen some shortage notifications come out for iohexol and other contrast agents. Just curious, in the last couple of weeks here, have you been seeing any delays of procedures just due to the surges?

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

No. We have not seen those kinds of delays, Alex. From our perspective, that has not impacted our business.

Alex Nowak -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. That's good to hear. And then just lastly, can you maybe expand a bit more on the possible alternatives here for CartiHeal, just the conversations you're having with that company and others? You seem pretty committed to the deal on the prepared remarks, but also you mentioned, or at least it sounds like, you'd also be considered camping the transaction if you just can't pull together. So just curious, ultimately expand more on that.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Look, Alex, first of all, I want to enforce one thing. We believe in the Bioventus business and our ability to drive double-digit growth with or without CartiHeal. So we're looking at CartiHeal and, obviously, we're very -- it's a very compelling technology.

We think it's a game changer. But it's not a finance at all cost situation. We're going to look at alternatives that we think are going to be best for all of our stakeholders in the short, medium, and long term. So those are options that we're evaluating now and discussions with our banks as well as with CartiHeal.

And as we progress, we'll make the right decision here that we think is the right decision for Bioventus and for all of our stakeholders.

Alex Nowak -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Thank you.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robbie Marcus with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unknown speaker

Hi. This is actually Rogan on for Robbie. I guess I want to kind of piggyback off of that question to start off. Would you be able to provide some more detail kind of regarding the metrics that you're looking at specifically or the limits you put in place for the financing? Obviously, you mentioned that it's not a finance at all cost situation, but maybe just some more color on that.

What are the considerations or what are your current considerations? And then also, are there any deadlines in place to finance this acquisition? And then I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Rogan. I can't get too specific on that. The color I'll provide to you here is, look, we look at our ability to drive our current strategy and drive our commercial business and double-digit growth is priority one. We have to be able to do that.

And any financing consideration cannot and will not impair our ability to drive the significant potential we have with the Bioventus business today. So any options that we look at, that is the lens and the -- certainly the filter of how we look at it. We're not going to get into specifics today on what we're looking at. But certainly, once again, I'll enforce, it's a situation where it's not a deal at all cost.

It's a deal that makes sense for Bioventus and all of our stakeholders. So we're weighing that very carefully.

Unknown speaker

Thank you. And also just one second question. I guess given the rise in COVID cases that we're seeing in the present, obviously, you mentioned a strong recovery in the back half of the quarter. Would you be able to maybe talk a little bit about how much of this -- or any kind of COVID compact that you're contemplating in the low end of the guidance range given the new dynamic right now?

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Rogan. Well, just to enforce, one of the benefits of our business at Bioventus is we are well diversified. Only 25% of our revenue comes from elective surgical procedures. And what we've seen since the advent of vaccinations is the other 75% of our business has remained strong and a strong growth profile regardless of case surges that we've seen on again and off again here over the past couple of years.

As far as elective surgical procedures go, that's something we watch carefully relative to hospitalizations. At this point in time, we are not anticipating a significant rise in hospitalizations as we progress through the back half of the year. We think based on the current climate, what we're seeing with the variants, and the vaccination rates across the country, that we'll be able to get through that. We do have in our forecast and our guidance a certain amount of headwind there, and that would be more on the low end of our guidance.

But certainly, we are hopeful that between the hospital staffing coming back as the year progresses and the pandemic continued to stay in control relative to hospitalizations, that we'll be able to get through this.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thank you so much.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rogan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kyle Rose with Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Unknown speaker

Great. Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. This is Jubran on for Kyle. I wanted to start maybe with the Cigna agreement.

How long are expectations in terms of engaging with those accounts and building up the patient funnel?, Maybe what's the lead time look like there? And secondarily, how significant of a driver could it be within pain treatments over the near to midterm?

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Jubran. Well, if we look at United and our United contract as a precedent for this, generally, the volume increases that we saw were over a period of 12 to 18 months. So I would say that Cigna, first of all, the contract doesn't become active until July 1st. And I would look at it over the next year, year and a half as reaching its full potential.

It's a great opportunity for our sales team, once again, to get into new accounts, that are a large part Cigna accounts or a certain percentage, and then cross-sell to non-contracted patients, non-contracted business. This has worked really well for us. We do this strategically. Once again, we're not interested in contracting with every payer, but the right ones that we think open the door to the largest number of accounts that get us into the ability to cross-sell our large portfolio of HA products into non-contracted business as well.

So I'd look at the next 12 to 18 months as being a time where we'll reach full benefit of the Cigna contract.

Unknown speaker

Got it. That's helpful, Ken. Thank you. And then maybe just as another question.

With integration and absorption of your acquisitions as a primary focus for 2022, maybe just a refresher on your R&D pipeline for the year more broadly. And if we could just get update on expectations just in terms of products coming down the pike organically.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Well, as mentioned, the OsteoAMP Flowable has been a great success. That was launched in the second half of last year and gets us into minimally invasive spinal fusions. The BoneScalpel Access, which is also used in minimally invasive spinal fusions, is in a limited market release today and launched earlier this year, and we expect that to be in full market launch later this year in the late third, early fourth quarter for BoneScalpel Access.

Looking across, we have SonaStar Elite, which is our ablation technology that we expect to launch in the second half of this year, again, late third, early fourth quarter. We are continuing to work, and we'll be submitting a PMA supplement on our Exogen technology for scaffolds, and that will be toward the end of this year. And then we continue to work through our Phase 2 study with MOTYS, our placental tissue product, and that enrollment is going quite well. And then PROcuff, our rotator cuff product, we expect to submit for 510(k) clearance by the end of this year.

So that's a rundown of some of our near-term priorities in terms of research and development and product development.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thanks again for taking the questions.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Amit Hazan with [Audio gap] now open.

Philip Coover -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

This is Philip on for Amit. Thanks so much for taking the questions. I thought I'd follow up a couple on the HA side. I thought the market share comments were really interesting and impressive for Durolane and for Gelsyn.

Interested to hear if you can kind of talk through what sort of kind of structural volume headwinds you're seeing from the rest of the market and the positioning of strength from a market share perspective. Kind of maybe in the context of the decision by Cigna, how you're discussions with payers are going, discussions with physicians, what you're seeing kind of from the market from a volume headwind that are partially offsetting the strength you guys are seeing in market share?

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Philip. We continue to see a robust market and need for HA. Keep in mind that hyaluronic acid has a very distinct need in the clinical continuum of care for osteoarthritis patients. And that funnel of new patients coming in continues to grow each year with the aging population.

So we have a terrific tailwind there. And we're not seeing a lot of volume headwinds, I would say, by any means. In fact, that volume of patients, as I mentioned, continues to grow just based on the sheer demographics. We feel our lineup of HA products, starting with Durolane, which has the highest molecular weight and the longest residence time in the knee, positions us very well to continue to gain market share in this area.

Keeping in mind, Durolane has only been in the U.S. market since 2018. So it's early in its product life cycle. We feel we can continue to drive from its 20% market share today upwards to 40%, which is traditionally our goal.

That's a product -- Supartz or five-injection has had 40% market share for quite some time with the same type of competitive dynamics. So we feel pretty comfortable stating that. And Gelsyn has only been -- our three injections has only been on the market for -- since 2016. So once again, we see opportunity for continued market share gains there as well.

We use the payer contracts as a way in the door with new accounts. Keep in mind that we have a lot more penetration that we can gain. And a contract like Cigna gets us into new doors and allows our sales force to penetrate and sell the noncontracted business besides Cigna. That strategy worked well for us with United.

It's a delicate balance because we're not trying to contract with every payer, but those that get us into the most stores. And certainly, the Cigna contract provided that opportunity.

Philip Coover -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

That's great. As a follow-up, you touched on the potential pricing mechanism change here coming in the second half of the year. I think if you could maybe just provide a little bit more detail on sort of the mechanism of how that pricing change could affect your business. And any quantification you might be willing to sort of characterize over the next 12 months or as you annualize the potential pricing change.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So the way we look at this is we do expect the ASP reporting to happen. It's not 100%, but we think it's likely in the second half of the year. And that impacts Medicare pricing specifically to ASP reporting.

But on the other side of the equation is our contracted business where we pay rebates. Very specifically, with contracts like United and Cigna, we pay rebates. Within our contracts with these payers, we have very specific clauses to reduce the rebates based on ASP reporting. So when we do our analysis of volume in our business, volume of syringes, the actual reduction in rebates offsets any reduction in reimbursement, specifically based on ASP reporting.

We've run these calculations very carefully, and we feel strongly that not only will we be basically neutral through this process. but we can gain market share as we go forward in the medium term. Now as I mentioned on the call, we do expect to feel some volatility based on ordering patterns changing. And what I mean by that is maybe a surgeon going from ordering and buying and billing direct as HA versus going through a specialty pharmacy.

We do think that this type of ASP reporting is going to change certain behavior, certain buying behavior, and that could create some near-term volatility as this unfolds, but we don't see this as having a medium-term impact on the business whatsoever. And in fact, think it will level the playing field in such a way that leveraging our position, our strong portfolio, and our large sales force, we can continue to penetrate the market.

Philip Coover -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

That's really helpful, Ken. Just to follow up on that last point, the volatility that you're talking about in potential ordering, buying pattern trends. Do you expect that to essentially kind of shake out this year in and of itself, such that a pull from one quarter might be a push to another, vice versa?

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I expect it from a timing perspective to be this year in the third and fourth quarter. If we see any volatility, it will be then.

Philip Coover -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

OK. Great. That's great. Thanks so much for the questions again.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Philip.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Ken Reali.

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Daniel, and thank you, everyone, for your continued interest in Bioventus. We are off to a strong start to the year and are well-positioned to deliver on our 2022 priorities. Last week, Bioventus and our employees celebrated our 10-year anniversary, and we are proud of the business we have created. We look forward to further accelerating our momentum across our short- and midterm growth drivers to sustain double-digit organic growth, expand margins, and create stakeholder value through our enhanced portfolio and synergies from our recent acquisitions.

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 39 minutes

Call participants:

Dave Crawford -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Ken Reali -- Chief Executive Officer

Mark Singleton -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Alex Nowak -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Philip Coover -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

More BVS analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.