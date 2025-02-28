Bioventus Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

Bioventus Inc. will announce Q4 fiscal 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Bioventus is proactively communicating its financial results and business updates, demonstrating transparency and commitment to investor relations.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with management, enhancing investor confidence and fostering a stronger relationship with stakeholders.

The company emphasizes its mission to deliver clinically proven, cost-effective products, highlighting its dedication to improving patient outcomes and active lifestyles.

Bioventus showcases its commitment to high quality standards and ethical behavior, strengthening its brand reputation in the healthcare industry.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide financial performance details in advance may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and overall financial health before theearnings call



The scheduledearnings calloccurring after the market opens could limit investor participation and engagement, potentially affecting the company's stock performance on that day.



None

FAQ

When will Bioventus report its fourth quarter financial results?

Bioventus will report its fourth quarter financial results on March 11, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Bioventus conference call?

The conference call will be hosted at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025.

How can I participate in the Bioventus conference call?

To participate, dial 1-833-636-0497 and reference the Bioventus Inc. Conference Call.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Bioventus website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The archived webcast will be available for replay until March 10, 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BVS Insider Trading Activity

$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $179,233 .

. ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,228 shares for an estimated $106,211 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,072 shares for an estimated $42,355.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”),



a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.





To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-636-0497 and refer to the Bioventus Inc. Conference Call.





A live webcast of the call and accompanying materials will also be provided on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at



https://ir.bioventus.com/



. The webcast will be archived at the same site and available for replay until March 10, 2026.







About Bioventus







Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit



www.bioventus.com



and follow the Company on



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.







Investor and Media Inquiries:







Dave Crawford





919-474-6787







Dave.Crawford@bioventus.com





