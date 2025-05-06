Bioventus Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Bioventus Inc. (BVS) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$2.637 million

The company's earnings totaled -$2.637 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$4.890 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $123.876 million from $129.457 million last year.

Bioventus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.637 Mln. vs. -$4.890 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $123.876 Mln vs. $129.457 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $6.195 million, or $0.08 per share, higher than $4.681 million, or $0.06 per share, posted for the same period last year. On average, analysts polled had forecast the firm to earn $0.02 per share, on revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. Bioventus still expects to post adjusted income per share of $0.64 to $0.68, reflecting an increase of 30.6 to 38.8 percent.

The firm now expects annual sales of $560 to $570 million. This reflects organic growth of 6.1 to 8 percent when including the impact of the divestiture of Advanced Rehabilitation Business, which generated revenue of $45.4 million for 2024.

Analysts, on average, project the company to post annual income of $0.66 per share, on revenue of $564.86 million.

