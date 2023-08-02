Bioventus Inc - (BVS) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Bioventus Inc - (NASDAQ:BVS) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.38% from the latest reported closing price of 3.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus Inc -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 17.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.06%, a decrease of 79.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.12% to 32,435K shares. The put/call ratio of BVS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Essex Woodlands Management holds 12,097K shares representing 19.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,173K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing an increase of 38.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 20.86% over the last quarter.
Juniper Investment Company holds 4,593K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 1,165K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 85.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 190.20% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bioventus Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.
Additional reading:
- BIOVENTUS INC. 2023 RETENTION EQUITY AWARD PLAN 2023 Retention Equity Award Plan Approved by the Board on April 17, 2023 and by the Stockholders on June 7, 2023
- BIOVENTUS INC. 2023 RETENTION EQUITY AWARD PLAN RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT GRANT NOTICE
- Bioventus Completes Divestiture of its Wound Business
- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 10, 2023, by and among Misonix, LLC, Solsys Medical, LLC, Bioventus LLC and LifeNet Health.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.