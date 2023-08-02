Bioventus Inc - (BVS) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Bioventus Inc - (NASDAQ:BVS) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.38% from the latest reported closing price of 3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus Inc -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 17.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.06%, a decrease of 79.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.12% to 32,435K shares. The put/call ratio of BVS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 12,097K shares representing 19.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,173K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing an increase of 38.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 4,593K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,165K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 85.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 190.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bioventus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

