Bioventus files to sell 35.04M shares of Class A common stock for holders

16:18 EDT Bioventus (BVS) files to sell 35.04M shares of Class A common stock for holders

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.