BIOVENTUS Earnings Results: $BVS Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOVENTUS ($BVS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $153,640,000, beating estimates of $146,618,336 by $7,021,664.

BIOVENTUS Insider Trading Activity

BIOVENTUS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $179,233 .

. ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,228 shares for an estimated $106,211 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,072 shares for an estimated $42,355.

BIOVENTUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of BIOVENTUS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIOVENTUS Government Contracts

We have seen $33,970 of award payments to $BVS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

