BIOVENTUS Earnings Preview: Recent $BVS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOVENTUS ($BVS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $146,618,336 and earnings of $0.08 per share.
BIOVENTUS Insider Trading Activity
BIOVENTUS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952
- MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $179,233.
- ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,228 shares for an estimated $106,211.
- KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,072 shares for an estimated $42,355.
BIOVENTUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of BIOVENTUS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 802,155 shares (+480.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,422,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 388,174 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,075,827
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 365,074 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,833,277
- PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 352,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,701,974
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 324,061 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,402,640
- INVESCO LTD. removed 323,850 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,400,425
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 313,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,749,957
BIOVENTUS Government Contracts
We have seen $33,970 of award payments to $BVS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
