Bioventus (BVS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bioventus Inc.’s BVS surgical solutions business unit sales are expected to be in focus when the company reports its third-quarter 2023 results.

Bioventus’ earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters while missing in the remaining three, the average negative surprise being 12.81%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 366.67%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Bioventus recognizes revenues under the following categories both in the United States and in ex-U.S. markets — pain treatments, restorative therapies and surgical solutions.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s total revenues witnessed a year-over-year decline, a trend that most likely continued in the third quarter. Total revenues did not include sales from the divesture of the Wound Business.

We note that BVS divested its Wound Business unit in May 2023 to enhance the company’s cash position and focus on the remaining business units.

Sales declined year over year at constant currency change in all three business units in the United States, a trend that most likely continued in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, we expect sales of surgical solutions to have risen in ex-U.S. markets.

On the second-quarterearnings call management stated that it expects double-digit growth in surgical solutions sales in the second half of the year.

Sales in the pain treatments unit declined year over year due to continued pricing pressure, while restorative therapies unit sales also fell year over year, driven largely by the divestiture of the Wound Business. It remains to be seen if sales in these units improved in the third quarter.

We expect management to provide a vivid picture of the company’s 2023 financial guidance for net sales on the upcomingearnings call The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $120.34 million.

Shares of Bioventus have rallied 23% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 16.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bioventus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Bioventus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate stand at earnings of 6 cents each.

Zacks Rank: BVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Bioventus Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Bioventus Inc. price-eps-surprise | Bioventus Inc. Quote

