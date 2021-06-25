Bioventus Acquires Minority Stake in Vaporox

Active healing solutions provider, Bioventus, Inc. (BVS) has picked up a minority stake in Vaporox.

Bioventus’ solutions include pain treatment and joint preservation, restorative therapies, and bone graft substitutes. Vaporox develops diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) wound healing therapy.

Chris Yamamoto, Senior VP of Business Development and Strategy at Bioventus, said, “The investment in Vaporox represents an attractive valuation entry point and allows us to take a phased approach to a potential acquisition.” (See Bioventus stock chart on TipRanks)

Yamamoto added, “We see a significant opportunity ahead of Bioventus to consolidate highly strategic assets that we expect will ultimately drive accretive revenue growth to our business.”

Significantly, Vaporox’s ultrasonic technology, Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy (VHT), has shown to heal 85% of DFUs that are unresponsive to present treatments on the market. DFU is a common and severe complication related to diabetes.

Recently, Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a price target of $23 (25.3% upside potential).

Rose commented, “BVS has the assets, scale, clinical differentiation, and pipeline to break through as a classic small-cap MedTech execution story. We see myriad opportunities for accelerating revenue share gains across Bioventus’ multiple end markets, which when combined with strong gross margin and operating metrics position Bioventus as a unique asset among peers.”

The other analyst covering the stock, Morgan Stanley’s Drew Ranieri, also has a Buy on Bioventus. Ranieri has increased Bioventus' price target to $19 from $18 (3.5% upside potential).

The two ratings add up to a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average Bioventus analyst price target of $21 implies 15.3% upside potential. Shares have gained 7.6% over the past month.

