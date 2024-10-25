Bioventix PLC Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.

Bioventix PLC has seen a shift in its major shareholders, with Sanford Deland Asset Management Ltd reducing its stake from 11.87% to 10.91% as of June 26, 2024. This change could indicate a strategic repositioning by the asset manager, potentially influencing market perceptions and investor decisions. Such developments are crucial for investors tracking shifts in shareholder dynamics within the company.

