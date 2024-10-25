News & Insights

Stocks

Bioventix PLC Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

October 25, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.

Bioventix PLC has seen a shift in its major shareholders, with Sanford Deland Asset Management Ltd reducing its stake from 11.87% to 10.91% as of June 26, 2024. This change could indicate a strategic repositioning by the asset manager, potentially influencing market perceptions and investor decisions. Such developments are crucial for investors tracking shifts in shareholder dynamics within the company.

For further insights into GB:BVXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.