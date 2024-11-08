News & Insights

Bioventix PLC Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

November 08, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.

Bioventix PLC has released its Annual Report for the year ending June 2024 and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 5th. The company, known for its high-affinity monoclonal antibodies used in clinical diagnostics, continues to supply a wide range of antibodies to multinational diagnostics firms. Investors can access these documents through the company’s website to stay informed about its financial performance and strategic direction.

