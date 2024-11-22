Bioventix CFO Increases Stake in Company

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bioventix PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Hiscock, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 24 ordinary shares at an average price of 3,822 pence per share through a dividend reinvestment plan. This acquisition brings his total beneficial interest to 1,113 shares, representing a modest 0.02% of the company’s issued share capital. Such insider transactions can often be a point of interest for investors looking for signals of confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into GB:BVXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.