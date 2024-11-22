Bioventix CFO Increases Stake in Company

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.

Bioventix PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Hiscock, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 24 ordinary shares at an average price of 3,822 pence per share through a dividend reinvestment plan. This acquisition brings his total beneficial interest to 1,113 shares, representing a modest 0.02% of the company’s issued share capital. Such insider transactions can often be a point of interest for investors looking for signals of confidence in the company’s future performance.

