BioVaxys and SpayVac Boost Vaccine Production Capacity

BioVaxys Technology Corp.’s partner, SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., has expanded its vaccine production capacity at its Madison facility, enabling it to meet the needs of global animal population control projects. This expansion supports the launch of new contraceptive vaccines and enhances SpayVac’s ability to deliver single-dose, multi-year fertility-control solutions for wildlife and agricultural animals.

