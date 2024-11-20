News & Insights

Stocks
BVAXF

BioVaxys and SpayVac Boost Vaccine Production Capacity

November 20, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BioVaxys Technology (TSE:BIOV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BioVaxys Technology Corp.’s partner, SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., has expanded its vaccine production capacity at its Madison facility, enabling it to meet the needs of global animal population control projects. This expansion supports the launch of new contraceptive vaccines and enhances SpayVac’s ability to deliver single-dose, multi-year fertility-control solutions for wildlife and agricultural animals.

For further insights into TSE:BIOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BVAXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.