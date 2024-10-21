Biotron Limited Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024, and announced that its Annual General Meeting will occur on November 28, 2024. Investors and market watchers may find this report insightful as it provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

