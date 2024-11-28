Biotron Limited Faces First Strike on Pay Report

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.
Biotron Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the re-election of Mr. Michael Hoy as Director, while the Remuneration Report faced a setback with over 25% of votes against it, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. This development could impact future corporate governance and investor relations.
