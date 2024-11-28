Biotron Limited Announces Retirement of Key Directors

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.
Biotron Limited has announced the retirement of two of its Non-Executive Directors, Dr. Susan Pond and Professor Stephen Locarnini, effective November 28, 2024. Both directors have been acknowledged for their significant contributions to the company during their respective tenures. This change in leadership may interest investors tracking the company’s governance and strategic direction.
