Biotron Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Biotron Limited has announced the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, involving 12,574 options set to expire on November 25, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to enhance liquidity and offer new opportunities for investors. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to capitalize on market dynamics and investor interest.

