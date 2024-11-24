Biotron Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company listed on the ASX under code BIT, has announced the issuance of new securities resulting from exercised options or converted convertible securities. This move is part of their strategic financial operations, aiming to enhance their market presence and investor engagement. Investors keen on the biotech sector may find this development noteworthy.

