Biotron Faces Trial Challenges and Leadership Changes

Biotron Limited faced challenges in its recent clinical trials, as the primary endpoints were not met, leading to frustration among shareholders. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to pursue commercialisation opportunities and has engaged a US-based consulting group to explore potential partnerships. The AGM also marked the resignation of two long-standing directors, highlighting a period of transition for the company.

