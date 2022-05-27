Biotricity Now the Least Expensive vs. Bitcoin This Year

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/27/2022, Bitcoin ($BTC) can buy you the most amount of Biotricity shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Bitcoin coin and wished to buy shares of BTCY(Symbol: BTCY) with the proceeds, you would now be able to buy 30471.99 shares of BTCY. That's versus a low amount of 8059.97 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of Biotricity shares, relative to the performance of Bitcoin; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Check out our Bitcoin historical price chart and Biotricity vs Crypto pages for additional charts. Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the BTCY returns.

