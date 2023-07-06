Biotricity (BTCY) Price Target Increased by 500.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 500.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 343.48% from the latest reported closing price of 2.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biotricity. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTCY is 0.00%, a decrease of 85.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.10% to 3,359K shares. The put/call ratio of BTCY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 846K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 384K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities holds 290K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTCY by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Biotricity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets.

